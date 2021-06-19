Thursday, June 17, 2021. 5:00 p.m.

Abraham Toro welcomed the four RBI nightly memorabilia, which saw the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Friday night.

Toro, who was the seventh hitter, struck out Jordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa with a single on the right in the fourth inning. Toro then thanked Jose Altuea for sacrificing the ball to make it 7-0.

Quebec has not impressed in his first game since April 24th. Toro stretched his arms for his first homer on the right in the seventh inning. His room allowed Yuli Kurriel to cross the plate.

Toro’s four Reserve Banks are a career advancement for 24-year-olds.

The loss to the Orioles was 19th in a row

Jose Ramirez and Bobby Bradley hit home runs in the first inning on Thursday, helping the Cleveland Indians to a 10-3 straight win over the Baltimore Orioles.

For Orioles, this is the 19th straight loss.

“There is a lot of frustration on the team, the first goal was conceded by Trey Mancini. No one wants to lose me, first me.

“But at this level, it doesn’t help to be pathetic. We have to put it behind us and try to win next time.”

Straight loss record 23. Arizona Diamondboxes set it up with a 10-3 loss in San Francisco on Thursday.

Overall, the Orioles are eight in a row.

Bradley has had four home runs and 11 Reserve Banks since joining Major League Baseball on June 4.

Eddie Rosario scored four goals against Jorge Lopez (2-8). Chased after the fourth and third innings, allowing five runs and seven wins.

Yu Chang hit two two-run singles in the sixth and a two-run home run in the eighth.

The win went to relief Trevor Stephen (1-0).

Austin Hayes and Michael Franco threw long balls for the Orioles.

Each of their hitters has been eliminated at least once in the battle. This has happened three times to the bot web.

The team will return to Camden Yards on Friday to begin the three-match series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Other American results:

Tigers 5 – Angels 7

DET: Jonathan Scoop hits a solo Homer in the 6th inning

La: Shoaib Othani hit five batters and allowed one run in five innings

Rays 5 – Mariners6

TB: Randy Arosarena hits two runs in the fourth inning

Sea: Kyle Caesar scored the winning point with a single at the end of the 9th inning