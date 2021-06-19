John Collins puts Joel Emboide on a banned poster for under 18s

Find the top 10 places of the day designed by the NBA just before you get to work on your stock, in traffic. We add a little spice to the comments. Let’s go!

# 10: Oniega Okongw gave Tobias Harris a terrible night out, but the Sixers were finally able to snatch the win in Atlanta.

# 9: Donovan Mitchell had almost a dream night, with shots falling from all corners of the ground (i.e.), but the Clippers were finally able to finish the series.

# 8: Who said Trey Young would not defend? When looking for pass lines, he offers an easy basket of change.

# 7: Matisse Thibul has been a benchmark in terms of defense, and he has not stolen his place in the NBA All-Defensive Second Team this year. The rest of the action? We can no longer say that we are no longer surprised when a curry flock draws 3-dots at first glance with 20 seconds on a jersey clock …

# 6: Ben Simmons is even harder to come by in his lay-ups. Fortunately, Furgan Gorkmas is here to save the day.

# 5: Finally Cobert postponed the season, much to our chagrin. So this alley-op between Joe Inks and Copsilla should be saved.

# 4: Trey Young thought he had sown the defense of the Sixers, but Joel Empiat was watching his ball rise high on the stand. Show!

# 3: We see Trey Young, this time in the painting on a magic wand with a wonderful touch-pass to Clint Capella. Gentle and violent, only active.

# 2: He reached the competition of his life and had to find Terence Mann in this top 10 with a tube tank beauty to catch the defeat of Paul George.

# 1: They may not have won, but Hawks thanks this alley-op between Trey Young and John Collins, which ends with a big hammer blow on Joel Empide. He’s not a pilot doing anything, Johnny.

Below this for pictures, you need to click. Us? We start to do the tour, so let’s quietly take a nice step forward before continuing. See you soon? Go, see you soon!