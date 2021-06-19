Home Technology Did you take a photo with Mars ..?

Did you take a photo with Mars ..?

Jun 19, 2021 0 Comments
Did you take a photo with Mars ..?

Internet Desk: Scientists believe that Mars is the best place for human survival after Earth. Research on this is already going on in detail. That is why we are interested to know any information about it. A few months ago, the rover of diligence sent by the US space agency (NASA) for research on Mars landed safely on the planet. In recognition of this success, NASA is giving people the opportunity to take selfies on Mars. I mean .. how is this possible? Is this your suspicion .. it is still too late .. find out how.

Tuesday diligence photo booth

To this end, NASA has designed some dummy images with eight background photos of Mars. All we have to do is select the background we want and upload our photo. NASA official Mark Edkind said the program aims to make all people partners in their success. Apart from this, Facebook, Instagram .. Mission Control Headset, 3D Mars Rover AR filters are ready. With these, users can upload their own photos and download photos as if they were participating in a NASA Mars mission.

Click for photo with Mars

READ  Sony’s sound-canceling WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are more affordable than at any time

You May Also Like

German experts answer ... How can smart home data be protected? | The world

German experts answer … How can smart home data be protected? | The world

Leica launches its first smartphone ... roughly

Leica launches its first smartphone … roughly

Best of Gadgets for 2021 - Technologies

Best of Gadgets for 2021 – Technologies

Google Mapsने केरळच्या समुद्रात टिपलं एक बेट; पण असं बेटच नाही? जाणून घ्या काय आहे गौडबंगाल

Google Maps captures an island off the coast of Kerala; Learn more | National

The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 11, has been leaked

OPPO Introduces Samsung's Best Featured Phone to Compete with Smartphone

OPPO Introduces Samsung’s Best Featured Phone to Compete with Smartphone

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *