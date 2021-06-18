MLP – Baseball: Extraordinary three games against Blue Jays at a loss to the Yankees

Thursday, June 17, 2021. 7:40 p.m.

Giancarlo Stanton gave his side the lead with a homer in the seventh inning as the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Thursday night.

Stanton broke through with his 13th long ball to make it 3-3, scoring two points on the opposing field in the loss of Anthony Castro (1-2).

Chris Kitten put up three points and Geo Urshela put three balls in the safe and scored three points for the Yankees, who won the Courts in this three-game series. Chad Green (1-4) scored his first win of the season.

“This is a big run for us,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Coming here, after a difficult weekend, it’s exciting to pull yourself together like yourself and achieve some success through effort. “

The New York side had three plays in the first inning, resulting in two triples a year for the first time in its history.

Reese McGuire has crossed the plate for three wins and two occasions for the Santiago Espinal Blue Jaze, losing their last four tours and six of their last eight matches. Randall Christch gave the Blue Jazes a 4-3 lead after a run in the sixth inning.

Then in the sixth inning, Yankees offfielder Aaron Judge lost to Cavan Piccio when he went over the right fence to throw a Homer ball.

“He saved two runs and I made two runs,” Stanton said. We did practically the same thing. I was allowed to go deep into the fastball strike zone and used all the floor. “

It was not the Yankees’ only major defensive play during this confrontation.

When Vladimir Guerrero kicked a ball to Junior King, Yankees starter Michael King had runners without an out on the second and third pillows, he called it in the first leg. The first cushion player was DJ. Lemahiu then sent the ball to shortstop clipper Torres.

After a series of throws, Urshela followed Marcus Semian between the third pad and the home plate, who then threw the ball to Torres, who ejected Bo Picchet as he tried to move to the third floor.

“We didn’t do a good job of it,” said Blue Jazz manager Charlie Montoyo. Young people will make mistakes. Following that, we came together and I am proud that we took the lead. “

According to the baseball almanac, the 1-3-6-2-5-6 mix resulted in three plays in Major history.

“Everyone got involved and got a good grip on the ball,” Boone said. Who knew what that round would have been like if Vladimir had hit the tracks? “