Home Science Earth Retains ‘Dangerous’ Heat: ‘Temperature Rises Faster Than Expected’

Earth Retains ‘Dangerous’ Heat: ‘Temperature Rises Faster Than Expected’

Jun 18, 2021 0 Comments
Earth Retains 'Dangerous' Heat: 'Temperature Rises Faster Than Expected'

Researchers warn of a “dangerous trend” in their study. “The magnitude of the heat increase is unprecedented,” said Norman Lope, a NASA scientist and lead author of the study. “Global temperatures are rising much faster than expected.”

The researchers recorded a doubling of the energy imbalance – the difference between the amount of radiant energy from the sun absorbed by the Earth’s surface and the amount of infrared radiation reflected back into space. This duplication was observed using satellite data between 2005 and 2019. In 2005 there was already a positive oscillation of half a watt per square meter of energy from the sun. In 2019 it is already one watt per square meter.

What exactly does this mean? When there is positive imbalance, the earth takes on more heat than it loses. This inevitably contributes to global warming. The study also found that the increase in greenhouse gases and the decrease in the amount of sea ice are somewhat doubling.

If heat absorption is not slow, researchers predict that climate change will be larger than expected. “One thing is for sure: we are responsible for some of it,” they warn.

READ  Six supermarkets in Rhonda Xenon Duff have said they will improve their Govt safety measures or face closure.

You May Also Like

The world's smallest computer solves an evolutionary mystery Trends21

The world’s smallest computer solves an evolutionary mystery Trends21

According to NASA, Earth is a forgotten planet looking forward to the future

According to NASA, Earth is a forgotten planet looking forward to the future

Chilean astronomers discover key process in the formation of giant planets | Technology

Chilean astronomers discover key process in the formation of giant planets | Technology

"Riddle of cosmology": Giant structures revolve in space

“Riddle of cosmology”: Giant structures revolve in space

Come ti brucio nell’atmosfera

How I burn you in the atmosphere

They detect motion between galaxies "on scales never seen before."

They detect motion between galaxies “on scales never seen before.”

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *