OPPO Introduces Samsung’s Best Featured Phone to Compete with Smartphone

Oppo’s phone competes with Samsung’s smartphoneOppo is one of the best and most popular technology and smartphone companies. It has the best features and cheap prices and designs many different types of phones for much less than other types of phones. From time to time, Oppo offers users new designs with different modern features and some leaks illustrate the features of the new Oppo phone, which is expected to compete with Samsung and its modern phones.

All new Oppo A16

According to leaked reports, this new phone which is expected to be announced by Oppo is expected to compete with the latest and most recent Samsung phones.

Features of the new OPPO phone

As for the features of the Oppo A16 phone, the leaks indicate:

It runs with a better and faster processor than the MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The cores of the phone are Cortex-A35, which has a frequency of up to 2.6 GHz.

When the new Oppo A16 phone processor was tested by the popular Geekbench operating system, the score obtained by the cores in the general performance test was 950 points, while the number of marks in the personal performance test was 177 points.

Oppo A16 Phone Specifications

Filling the specs of the Oppo A16, which is expected to be announced soon from Oppo Electronics, we see:

It has an IMG PowerVR GE320 GPU.

The battery capacity of the OPPO A16 is 5000 mAh with a charger that runs with Vooc feature.

As for the RAM in the new phone, it will reach 3GB.

Also some sites are expected to release two versions of the phone, one of which will run with the aforementioned features and characteristics, the other version will work with the Exynos 850 processor, and the internal memory will be 64GB and 128GB, and the random access memory will be up to 6GB.