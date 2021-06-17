Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy newspaper executives | Abroad

Five executives of a pro-democracy newspaper were arrested by Hong Kong police early Thursday morning Apple Daily Arrested. Police say it involved four men and a woman aged 47 to 63. According to local media, editor-in-chief Ryan Law was among those arrested.











Police say the executives were arrested on suspicion of foreign interference endangering national security.

In late May, the 73-year-old owner of the newspaper, Hong Kong media chief Jimmy Loy, was accused of staging an unauthorized rally during one of the 2019 pro-democracy protests. Activists in Hong Kong.

More than 10,000 people were detained during the protests, which were disrupted by Hong Kong’s pro-Chinese government. A quarter of these protesters are criminals. The most important leaders of the pro-democracy movement are now imprisoned or have fled abroad.

The wave of protests over the controversial security law introduced by the Chinese government in Hong Kong has come to an end. It prohibits secession, foreign interference and degrading practices.

Earlier this month, one of the organizers of the annual commemoration of the Tiananmen struggle, which was crushed on June 4, 1989, was arrested in Beijing. Zhou Hong Tung, vice-president of the Coalition for Patriotic Democratic Movements in Hong Kong, is organizing the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre, which was banned in Hong Kong for the second year in a row.