Video: A whale trapped in the Thames in London escapes from rescuers

From Sunday, May 9 to Monday, May 10, the London suburbs are on display for an extraordinary recovery. A whale, trapped in a lock in the Thames, rallied for hours to help. But the fate of the animal is still uncertain.

According to information from BBC, This is a minkewin whale. Its small size, 3 to 4 meters long, indicates that this sea mammal is still a baby. The animal was first spotted a few miles off the river near Barnes Bridge on Sunday.

Port authority London At around 7pm local time, a whale was reported trapped in the whales of Richmond Booth in the southwestern suburbs of the British capital. About two hours later the rescuers were dispatched to the scene and quickly evacuated by firefighters and special divers.

They were mobilized for a part of the night before moving the animal to a safe place. Mild injury, The Whale Dragged one kilometer from Richmond, it was installed in a kind of airbag. She had to wait to be examined by a veterinarian to determine if she was strong enough to be brought out.

But, at one o’clock in the morning, the animal freed itself, retrieved the river, and escaped from the rescuers. For now, it has not yet been found, and port officials have asked residents to be vigilant to let them know immediately if a whale is found.

Also known as minke whales, minke whales or sharp-nosed whales are the smallest representatives of the whale family. In adulthood they are about 10 meters long and are found in the North Atlantic Ocean Quiet. Trapped in the land of the Thames, the animal is apparently not in its organ, and authorities insist on the need to find it quickly.