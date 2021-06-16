United States / Venezuela – Church Priests in Epidemiology: Joint Meeting of Bishops and Priests

Caracas (Agency Fights) – The Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV) has invited clergy representatives from different church districts to the II Joint Virtual Meeting of Bishops and Priests to be held on June 30, 2021 from 8:30 am. Until 1 p.m., “Parish Priest in Epidemics: His Pastoral Challenges”. As noted in the CEO’s note obtained by Fights, the theme will be approached with the aim of “strengthening the experience of the Holy Brotherhood” and responding to the various challenges that arise as leaders of the country’s churches. Today, we face the reality of the epidemic, especially in the dimension of support and attention for the most distant and vulnerable.

The meeting was organized in response to the demands made during the first meeting in January 2021, during which the need to promote spaces for dialogue was expressed “in the ministerial service to continue to foster increased frequency and proximity over time, unity, sacred brotherhood and harmony.” On this occasion, two priests from each archbishop of the Diocese of Venezuela and the Apostolic Vicar will participate. These participants can be like the first meeting or two new priests. Once appointed, they should send an e-mail with their complete data and a summary of the answers to the following questions: “Were the results reached during the first joint virtual meeting favorable to the spiritual and pastoral life of the Presbyterian? Are they? Partial? , Which way is the church going? Is this a missionary church going out into new times? “

During this Collective Virtual Meeting II, priests and pastors will share their views on the spiritual and pastoral life of their ministry during the last months marked by the epidemic, and will “talk about the experience of communities in the approach of the outgoing missionary church.” (SL) (Agency Fights 16/06/2021)





Share: