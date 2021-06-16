Season 3 All-NBA Teams Revealed!

Rewards are falling in the NBA! After all-defensive teams at the start of the week, this is the 3 All-NBA teams. We take part.
Individual differences at the end of the season and especially all eagerly anticipated NBA teams say. Without further ado, here is their list published by Shams Sarania:
2020-21 All-NBA Teams:
First: Nicola Jogic, Giannis Antodocoun, Stephen Curry, Luca Doncic, Kavi Leonard
Second: Chris Paul, Damien Lillard, Joel Empiat, Julius Randall, LeBron James
Third: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Peel, Rudy Cobert, Jimmy Butler, Paul George
– Shams Sarania (ha Shamsarania) June 16, 2021
Below each team you will find a more visual version:
Presenting the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team
And Giannis Antedoga ounpo
Nicola Jogic
Stephen Curry
Luca Doncic
Aw Kavi Leonard pic.twitter.com/EgwC6lJgjG
– NBA (ABNBAonTNT) in TNT June 16, 2021
Here is the 2020-21 All-NBA Second Team
Damien Lillard
Joel Empide
Chris Paul
In Julius Rand
LeBron James pic.twitter.com/1ll5mwzYvV
– NBA (ABNBAonTNT) in TNT June 16, 2021
Look at the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team
Rudy Cobert
Jimmy Butler
Paul George
Bradley Peel
Y Kyri Irving pic.twitter.com/YWZTgLxyOq
– NBA (ABNBAonTNT) in TNT June 16, 2021
Congratulations to the 15 winners, especially Rudy Cobert again!