Jack Leather will be made by Red Sox

The two best pitchers for the next draft are undoubtedly two from Vanderbilt, Jack Leider and Kumar Rocker. They are two different pitchers, but they dominate in their own way.

We discussed it last week with Jasmine Roy, the selector for the Toronto Blue Jays. He told us about the differences between the two players.

Toronto Blue Jays Scout Jasmine Roy talks about the best prospects for the MLP draft next month. He also talks about the work he will do for the next few weeks.https://t.co/tunadyFwNW – Fashion MLP – 91.9 Sports (Fashion MLP 919) June 12, 2021

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The chances of him being the Pirates first choice are very real. However, he can slide a little lower when he is in the top-5 anyway.

But what we do know is that he wants to go fourth to be made by the Red Sox.

According to Fan Graphs’ Kevin Goldstein, Leider will try – I don’t know how – not to get drafted in the first three choices of landing in Boston in the Red Sox setting.

That’s fine: that’s what Socks wants. That team will keep Al Laider’s son in their soup.

Jack Leather to Red Socks? Vanderbilt Wright wants to land in Boston, FangRaps’ Fake Draft: ‘A Match Made in Heaven’ https://t.co/ZkGfPDw1qb – Mass Games (ass Masslivesports) June 14, 2021

Wanting to be made by Red Sox is understandable. After all, we’re talking about a team that drafts early, but only because 2020 was an unusually difficult year for Boston. So he will join a good organization.

As for the socks, they still have trouble growing pots. Having Jack Leiter is a good idea for the year they have the most selection.

In the game of baseball, teams do not go as required. In the case of Boston, if they get a Vanderbilt jug, they have to go.

Remember that the 2021 season was fantastic for that young man.