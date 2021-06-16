In Algeria, the traditional FLN party won the assembly election

Mohamed Sarfi, Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, announced the results of the Assembly elections in Algeria during a press conference in Algiers on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Ramsey Pavdina / REUTERS

The ruling party in Algeria, the National Liberation Front (FLN), won Saturday’s assembly election, in the wake of a very strong vote and political crisis, the National Independent Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday (June 15). (ANIE).

The FLN’s victory came as a surprise as ousted President Apologis compromised with Bouteflika, pushing him to resign in 2019 by an unprecedented opposition movement, even as the party benefited from an old and comprehensive implantation.

The FLN leads with 105 seats out of 407, with independent candidates with 78 seats. The Movement de la Society for Law and Bikes (MSP), the country’s leading Islamic formation, which sought victory after the election, is ranked third with 64 seats, the country’s leader Mohamed Sarfi told reporters. ANIE.

23% participation rate

According to the first provisional official figures, the FLN, the former only party and the main party in the outgoing parliament, recorded a significant decline in the number of seats. It lost more than 50 seats and controlled a quarter of the elected members of the new National People’s Congress. The National Democratic Rally (RNT), which the FLN has traditionally held, won 57 seats (14%).

“The foundations of this Parliament are built by the people in complete freedom and transparency.”, Mr. Sarfi promised. ANIE declared a historically low turnout (23%). Of the more than 24 million voters, ANIE registered 5.6 million voters, including more than one million spoiled votes. In the November referendum, the turnout reached 70%.

It was the first unprecedented and peaceful legislature since the famous Hirak uprising, which led to the resignation of President Bouteflika after twenty years in power.

