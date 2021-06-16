Here’s How You Can Save on Internet Bills

Our extreme dependability on the internet is probably one of the primary reasons why several Americans have an internet subscription. But, internet prices are way too exorbitant. Monthly internet bills are casually stuffed like a juicy Thanksgiving Turkey with seasonal price hikes, equipment rental charges, and installation fees. If you are not heedful, late fees, data overage charges, and early termination fees may also come along with your internet bills.

Luckily, there are some ways to save a few extra bucks on your home internet. And we have compiled the best ones for you to pay as little as possible while still enjoying quality internet service. So, let’s dig in!

Read Your Bill Carefully

Once you are determined to explore ways to reduce your internet bill, start with reading your bill line by line and check if every charge mentioned on it makes sense or not. Many internet providers include specific line items for something that are not important or required, just to cash in some extra revenue from you. If you find any such things, call your service provider and request to remove those markups. Doing so can help you cut down on your internet bill every month going forward.

Reduce your speed

Nowadays, internet providers are offering speeds as high as up to 1,000 Mbps topped with appealing perks and features. Those speeds are undoubtedly amazing for streamers, gamers, and heavy internet users, but do you really need that high speed for your home? The truth is most people don’t.

For this reason, dropping to a lower speed-tier, which is more appropriate could pare down your monthly bill by $20 or more, depending on your specific provider.

Negotiate your bill

You do not need any special salesperson skills to try haggling with your internet provider. All you need to do is research the promotional prices that other providers in your area are offering to new subscribers. Once you are well aware of the market rates and ongoing promotional deals, call your provider and threaten them to abandon service. Chances are it will work in your favor! But, be ready to actually sign up for any other provider in case you aren’t successful, so invest good time researching here and there before you take any major step.

Buy Your Own Modem and Router

If you plan to stay with your internet provider for a few years, then a cost-effective approach is to buy your internet equipment instead of renting it. Most providers charge anywhere around $10 to $20 a month to rent their internet hardware equipment. This makes a total of $240 to $480 if you remain their subscriber for at least 2 years.

To cut this excess expense, shop around for your own router and modem or a 2-in-1 device—you will be surprised to find high-quality ones priced below $200. Just remember that some internet providers do not offer troubleshooting or support for your personal equipment, so if that’s a deal-breaker, you may need to think this through before investing in your own home Wi-Fi equipment.

Go for Bundle Deals

Of course, the internet is not the only thing you need to keep up with your digital well-being and you must have subscribed to other services like digital phone or cable TV. If yes, then the simplest way to save on all these services is by bundling them together in a 3-in-1 package. This allows you to benefit from better internet speeds compared to what you were getting from standalone internet plans—and that too at a reasonable price. Several popular internet service providers offer such bundle packages, to help you get your money’s worth.

There You Are!

We hope that this simple yet useful guide helps you save money on your internet bills and protect you from any financial meltdown that comes in the way of your internet lifestyle. There are many providers out there who offer excellent service at affordable rates and with excellent customer support—one such name in the industry is Spectrum Silver Package. But before you opt for any specific provider, understand your internet usage patterns and learn about your data limits, then you will know quite well from where you need to kick off your cost-cutting process. Good luck!