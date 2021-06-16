Google’s new feature, technology that now hides photos and videos

This feature is primarily for Google Photos. Using this feature, users can hide their personal photos and videos.

New Delhi, June 15: Google has become the most important tool for all users whether they are smartphones or computers. Gmail and other features and various features are constantly being provided to the Google user. It now includes a new feature. This feature is primarily for Google Photos. Using this feature, users can hide their personal photos and videos.

Technology company Google last month announced a new feature in Google Photos on Google I / O. Accordingly, the company has introduced a locked folder feature for Google Photos. This allows the user to hide personal photos and videos in a secure folder with a passcode or fingerprints.

Photos or videos stored in this locked folder will not appear in Photo Gallery, Search, Album or Memory. Also, third-party applications may not display such photos or videos. Hidden photos cannot be backed up to the cloud. If you have previously backed up a photo or video, Google will delete it, and these photos and videos will be in the local folder.

Here’s how to use it –

If the user wants to use this feature, they can go to Library> Applications> Locked Folder and start using this new locked folder. Once set up, users can add their photos and videos to this library.

You can also set up Google Camera app –

If users want to store their new photos or videos directly in this locked folder, they need to set up the Google Camera app. To use this feature, the user must launch the Camera app. All you have to do is tap the icon in the top left corner and start the locked folder from the list.

Google Pixel –

This feature is currently only available on Google Pixel smartphones. These include the Google Pixel 3 Series, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 5 Series. Currently this feature is becoming exclusive to Pixel smartphones. The locked folder feature will be introduced for Android phones soon and all users will be able to use this feature this year, company sources said.

Posted by:Karishma Burke First published:June 16, 2021, 9:00 AM IS



