China announces first high radiation at Taiwan nuclear power plant: Community: World: Lenta.ru

Chinese authorities have announced high levels of radiation for the first time in the first power line of the Taiwan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province. This is the report Toss.

It is noteworthy that the reason for the increase in radiation indicators may be damage to the fuel shafts. Beijing stressed that small breakdowns are inevitable due to the influence of various factors, including the specifics of fuel production, transportation and loading process.

Country officials said five rods were damaged at the station at this time – so far it has not violated the regulations. “The NPP continues to operate within the limits established by the technical regulations, regulatory requirements are met, and the operational safety of the plant is ensured,” the statement said.

Taishan NPP consists of two power units with a capacity of 1,750 MW, which were launched in 2018 and 2019. On June 14, CNN reported that the U.S. government had received information about a radioactive fuel leak from the station. U.S. officials do not consider the situation to be dangerous for nuclear power plant workers or the Chinese people.