10-year-old victim of shark attack

Jun 16, 2021 0 Comments
By Sebastian Root

On Friday, June 11, a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shark attack off the west coast of Australia. It will be a copper shark.

They are rare, but still enjoyable. Friday, June 11, A 10-year-old boy has been attacked by a shark near Coral Bay in Western Australia.

As announced 9 News, Jackson Bartlett was snorkeling 75 meters off the coast with his father that day. A journey as they are accustomed to. Except for this time, everything is not going as planned.

The victim first noticed a “shadow” following her. He doesn’t pay much attention to it at first.

“I thought it was a reef shark,” he says ABC News.

Injured leg

But he gets frustrated very quickly when he starts trying to bite him. A race against time begins. The shark misses its first attack. Unfortunately for Jackson, the shark did not fail in his second attempt. A 10-year-old boy has a leg injury.

His father takes him back to the beach. Fortunately, holiday doctors were there at the time. They were the ones who gave Jackson first aid by running a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

“I thought I was going to die”

“I was bleeding, at the time, I thought I was really going to die because it was so scary,” he still told ABC News.

He was later transferred to a hospital in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

The attack is said to have been caused by a two-meter-long copper shark.

As we invariably remind, Shark attacks are very rare. The Daronga Defense Association, Lists shark attacks in Australia, with only 10 cases reported so far in 2021.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

