10-year-old victim of shark attack

By Sebastian Root
On Friday, June 11, a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shark attack off the west coast of Australia. It will be a copper shark.
As announced 9 News, Jackson Bartlett was snorkeling 75 meters off the coast with his father that day. A journey as they are accustomed to. Except for this time, everything is not going as planned.
The victim first noticed a “shadow” following her. He doesn’t pay much attention to it at first.
“I thought it was a reef shark,” he says ABC News.
Injured leg
But he gets frustrated very quickly when he starts trying to bite him. A race against time begins. The shark misses its first attack. Unfortunately for Jackson, the shark did not fail in his second attempt. A 10-year-old boy has a leg injury.
His father takes him back to the beach. Fortunately, holiday doctors were there at the time. They were the ones who gave Jackson first aid by running a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
“I thought I was going to die”
“I was bleeding, at the time, I thought I was really going to die because it was so scary,” he still told ABC News.
He was later transferred to a hospital in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.
The attack is said to have been caused by a two-meter-long copper shark.
As we invariably remind, Shark attacks are very rare. The Daronga Defense Association, Lists shark attacks in Australia, with only 10 cases reported so far in 2021.