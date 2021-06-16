10-year-old victim of shark attack

On Friday, June 11, a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shark attack off the west coast of Australia. It will be a copper shark.

They are rare, but still enjoyable. Friday, June 11, A 10-year-old boy has been attacked by a shark near Coral Bay in Western Australia.

As announced 9 News, Jackson Bartlett was snorkeling 75 meters off the coast with his father that day. A journey as they are accustomed to. Except for this time, everything is not going as planned.

The victim first noticed a “shadow” following her. He doesn’t pay much attention to it at first.

“I thought it was a reef shark,” he says ABC News.

Injured leg

But he gets frustrated very quickly when he starts trying to bite him. A race against time begins. The shark misses its first attack. Unfortunately for Jackson, the shark did not fail in his second attempt. A 10-year-old boy has a leg injury.

His father takes him back to the beach. Fortunately, holiday doctors were there at the time. They were the ones who gave Jackson first aid by running a tourniquet to control the bleeding.

A brave boy who was attacked by a shark on the shores of Coral Bay is recovering in hospital. The family of 10-year-old Jackson would like to thank everyone who helped with the defense. # 9 Newspic.twitter.com/wC193Y8bdT – 9 News Perth (@ 9 Newsperth) June 12, 2021

“I thought I was going to die”

“I was bleeding, at the time, I thought I was really going to die because it was so scary,” he still told ABC News.

He was later transferred to a hospital in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

The attack is said to have been caused by a two-meter-long copper shark.

As we invariably remind, Shark attacks are very rare. The Daronga Defense Association, Lists shark attacks in Australia, with only 10 cases reported so far in 2021.