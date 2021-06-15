Suspicion in the case Madeleine McCann breaks the silence: letter sent and drawing from prison | International

The main suspect in the crime Madeleine McCann, The British woman, who went missing in 2007 when she was three years old, broke the silence for the first time since her arrest.

About Christian Bruckner, He is currently serving a seven-year sentence after being charged with raping a 72-year-old American woman in 2005.

The German was also accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend’s five-year-old daughter in 2013.

As pointed out by the Argentine media Nation, The suspect decided to send a press release from prison in which he assures that he is innocent. Also, Hans Christian Walters, the lawyer prosecuting the case, is being asked to step down.

She is serious For the first time man speaks in public Because the charges are known.

Letter and drawing

The letter was handwritten, dated May 8, and published by the German media. Picture.

In the text you can read: “It’s one thing to charge a suspect, but it’s quite different when a lawyer starts a campaign of public misconduct before he starts the main process.”

In this way, Bruckner described what happened “Incredible Corruption” He also said he was the victim of a smear campaign.

Later, he mentioned freedom of expression and assured that it was not designed “People say or write what most people want to hear.”

Finally, he asked the prosecuting attorneys Resign their posts.

In addition to the letter, there was a map created by Brookner with the letter.

The film mentions two lawyers in the case, Walters y ut lindeman One in a pizzeria “Pilot Forensics”. The drawing seeks to “mark” that investigators have no forensic evidence to blame him.