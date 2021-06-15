NFL: Washington football team, former Redskins’ new temporary name

The Washington-based NFL owner, who was forced to remove the racist Redskins (“Beaux Rouge” in French), announced on Thursday that he was temporarily taking over the name of the Washington football team for the 2020-2021 season.
“After this season, the team hopes to find a new definitive name that takes into account the views of current and former players, fans, the community and sponsors,” the owner said in a statement. The NFL has been known as the Redskins since 1933.
Team owner Dan Snyder has long opposed any name change, which, according to him, paid homage to the Indians of the United States, thus given ten days ago, under pressure from his supporters and an opinion party.
Player number instead of logo
The Washington claim would therefore remove the previous logo representing a Native American surrounded by two feathers. On September 13, the opening day of the NFL season, against the Philadelphia Eagles, the logo will be replaced by the number written in gold letters on the players’ helmets, while the word Redskins will be replaced on Washington’s jersey.
On his website, the three-time Super Bowl winner (1982, 1987 and 1991) now shows a new banner that should be identical to the final zones of his stadium: ” Washington football team, st. 1932 (“Washington football team, founded in 1932”).