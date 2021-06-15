Home World In the video, an American passenger tries to open the door of the plane while he is on the plane

Jun 15, 2021 0 Comments
Passengers intervened to stop him … and he was handed over to authorities as soon as he landed

He caused a major crisis after a passenger tried to open the plane’s door while an American passenger was on board. This necessitated the intervention of the teams working on the aircraft, according to “Sputnik”.

In detail, U.S. citizens distributed video clips that were allegedly taken during an attempt to prevent a passenger from opening the door of a U.S. plane while it was flying.

The passenger intervened as soon as the confrontation between the flight attendants and the passengers escalated, and some appeared near the door of the plane’s main plane, trying to prevent the passenger from doing his deed.

According to the U.S. “Sanath” agency, the passengers, with the cooperation of the plane’s crew, were able to stop the passengers who were handed over to U.S. authorities after landing.

