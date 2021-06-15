Home Top News In London the tonnage increased to 40,000 spectators

Jun 15, 2021 0 Comments
Jauge augmentée à 40.000 spectateurs à Londres. AFP

“We would like to gather additional evidence on how to safely resume major events,” said the Minister of Culture. Oliver Totten.

This represents almost a passage for the euro 50% of Wembley Stadium capacity, Despite the Prime Minister’s announcement Boris Johnson Postponement for four weeks for complete removal of Covit-19-related restrictions due to an increase in infections caused by delta variability.

Team matches England-Scotland and England-Czech Republic Will compete with the reduced tone of 22,500. 50% will be changed during the two rounds of 16 scheduled in London.

As for the euro, ticket holders for matches at Wembley have to pay Evidence for a complete vaccine Or the result of the latest negative Covid 19 test.

Wimbledon will also be allowed to operate at 50% capacity during the two-week Grand Slam tournament, which was canceled last year due to a health crisis.

The women’s final will be held on July 10 and the men’s final the next day A crowd of 15,000 spectators In the Central Court.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

