All-NBA defensive teams revealed: Cobert wins, Ja is not happy!

Jun 15, 2021 0 Comments
Rudy Gobert après le 3 points d'un coéquipier du Jazz en NBA

It was expected: 2 all defensive teams for this 2020-2021 season have been revealed. Rudy Cobert is obviously metaphorical, with some players already complaining about controversial choices in their eyes. Isn’t that Ja Morant?

This year’s 2 Defensive Teams were released by the NBA last night. Below we allow you to find the names of 10 lucky ones. Just look at it Ben Simmons And Rudy Cobert total 200 points, max.

If the current 10 players undoubtedly deserve their place, the others will be disappointed. Ja Morant For example he immediately expressed his misunderstanding, not for himself – but for his teammate Dillon Brooks …

You forgot someone

Discussions will continue as usual, but only these 10 players can add tax to their CV. Good for them!

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

