All-NBA defensive teams revealed: Cobert wins, Ja is not happy!

It was expected: 2 all defensive teams for this 2020-2021 season have been revealed. Rudy Cobert is obviously metaphorical, with some players already complaining about controversial choices in their eyes. Isn’t that Ja Morant?

This year’s 2 Defensive Teams were released by the NBA last night. Below we allow you to find the names of 10 lucky ones. Just look at it Ben Simmons And Rudy Cobert total 200 points, max.

2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Teams: First Team: Rudy Cobert, Ben Simmons, Diamond Green, Giannis Antedoconpo, Jur Holiday Second Team: Pam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Joel Empiat, Matis Taibulle, Kavi Leonard – Shams Sarania (ha Shamsarania) June 14, 2021

NBA All-Defensive Teams pic.twitter.com/9FUBKOj37f – Mark J. Spears (c Mark Jaspiers) June 14, 2021

If the current 10 players undoubtedly deserve their place, the others will be disappointed. Ja Morant For example he immediately expressed his misunderstanding, not for himself – but for his teammate Dillon Brooks …

You forgot someone

Discussions will continue as usual, but only these 10 players can add tax to their CV. Good for them!