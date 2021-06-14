Home Technology With a value of Rs 120832.47 crore, Baiju’s launch ranks first in India and 11th in the world Technology | Technology News | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

With a value of Rs 120832.47 crore, Baiju’s launch ranks first in India and 11th in the world Technology | Technology News | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

Jun 14, 2021 0 Comments
byjus-app

Baijus Learning Utility, a startup in the field of education and technology, is gaining crores of investment. The most recent investment is $ 350 million. This brings the total value of the Bajus startup.5 16.5 billion (approximately Rs. 120832.47 crore). Baijus, India’s most valuable startup, is ranked 11th in the world.

UPIS Group, Blackstone, Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ATQ, Zoom founder Eric Juan and Phoenix Rising-Beacon Holdings have invested in Baiz. With this, the value of the Baijus venture rose to $ 16.5 billion. Baizus is behind the $ 16 billion PTM.

Company sources said the company is now raising $ 350 million as part of a $ 1.5 billion investment drive that began in April. Earlier in April, the company raised $ 1 billion from investors such as Baron Funds, P Capital Group and XN Exponant Holding. Baijus acquired Akash Education Services Limited (AESL) in April for $ 1 billion.

Launched in 2015, Baijus has more than 80 million students in use. 55 lakh people use the paid service of Baiz app. Between April and September 2020, the Byzantine application added 45 million new students.

The beginning of Baiju Raveendran from Kannur is growing

Baiju Raveendran, from Ajikot in Kannur, is investing in the use of Baiju as a startup. Only this year came a huge investment. The purpose of the application is to provide quality education to students at low cost using all the possibilities of technology. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

It was also reported that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had previously invested in the Payges app. The San-Zuckerberg initiative, started five years ago by Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr Priscilla Chan, has invested Rs 332 crore. Bangalore-based Start-up Think & Lane Pvt Ltd is a start-up led by Baiju Raveendran. The project was launched in 2011 and launched in 2015 in the form of an application.

READ  Touch and navigate: US spacecraft model asteroid for return | Fox 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

English Summary: Baiju raises $ 350 million, making it the most valuable Indian startup

callShareJS: function () {

var link = ART_SLIDESHOW.getLocation(window.location.href); var protocol = link.protocol; var hostname = link.hostname;

$('.share').fadeIn('fast');

$('.fb').unbind().click(function (e) { var FBTitle = $(this).children().data("imgtitle"); var FBDesc = $(this).children().data("imgdesc"); var FBlink = window.location.href.split('.html')[0]+'.html'+window.location.hash;

var props = { method: 'share_open_graph', action_type: 'og.shares', action_properties: JSON.stringify({ object: { 'og:url': FBlink, 'og:title': FBTitle, 'og:description': FBDesc, 'og:image': protocol + "//" + hostname + imgSRC } }) }

function fbcallback(response) { if (responsepost_id) self.close(); } FB.ui(props, fbcallback); return false; e.stopPropagation(); });

$('.close').unbind().click(function () { $('.share').fadeOut('fast'); click_txt = 0; });

},

getLocation: function (href) { var location = document.createElement("a"); location.href = href; if (location.host == "") { location.href = location.href; } return location; },

fbPluginCall: function () { try { (function (d, s, id) { // Disabling this external JS in edit/author mode if (typeof CQ != "undefined") { if (CQ.WCM) { if (CQ.WCM.isEditMode(true)) { return; } } }

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9&appId=" + fbAppId; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

FB.init({ appId: fbAppId, version: 'v2.9', status: true, cookie: true }); } catch (err) {} }

}

You May Also Like

Privacy issues, encroachments … But why the wave of ‘clubhouse’ service? | Clubhouse app in india and Tamil Nadu, Explained | Puthiyathalaimurai – Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

E.A. Attacked: Attack cost

E.A. Attacked: Attack cost

Nvidia will stop supporting drivers for Win 7 and 8 in October - Nert 4. Life

Nvidia will stop supporting drivers for Win 7 and 8 in October – Nert 4. Life

Nvidia will stop supporting drivers for Win 7 and 8 in October - Nert 4. Life

Nvidia will stop supporting drivers for Win 7 and 8 in October – Nert 4. Life

Elden Ring. (Bandai Namco)

Elton Ring unveils first sports game, release date announced

"Jenshin" and "Alpha" are recommended. Winners of the Apple Design Awards 2021 announced! | Kismodo Japan

“Jenshin” and “Alpha” are recommended. Winners of the Apple Design Awards 2021 announced! | Kismodo Japan

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *