Other enemies arrested in Nicaragua

(Managua) Nicaraguan police on Sunday arrested four leaders of the Sandinista opposition, including former guerrilla Dora Maria Telles, one of the most important voices in Daniel Ortega’s government.

“Dora Maria Telles and Ana Margarita Guardian of the Vigil”, leaders of the Democratic Renewal Union [Unamos], An opposition party, has been remanded in custody today, police said in a statement.

Hours later, police announced the arrest of Unamos leader Suez Barahona Kuan and the party’s deputy leader, retired Santinista dissident General Hugo Torres.

Julie Chung, the head of US diplomacy for the United States, “spontaneously” qualified the new arrests on Twitter. During a session of the body dedicated to the crisis in Nicaragua on Tuesday, he called on member states of the Organization of the United States (OAS) to send a “clear signal” to the Ordega government.

Among other crimes, detainees are being investigated for acts that undermine freedom, sovereignty and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in domestic affairs, police said.

In December, Nicaragua passed a controversial law entitled “Law to Protect People’s Rights for Freedom, Sovereignty and the Right to Peace,” which punishes people who promote foreign intervention.

Unamos, formerly known as the Sandinista Renewal Movement (MRS, center left), was formed by opponents of Ortega, the leader of the ruling Sandinista Front (FSLN, left).

Dozens of opposition leaders, including four presidential candidates, have been arrested by police since June 2 at the request of the Ordega government.

First, Christiana Chamorro (1990-1997), daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was accused of embezzling money through a trust that promotes press freedom and bears her mother’s name.

MMe Zamoro, 67, who is under house arrest, was seen as a fierce opponent of President Ortega in the November 7 election.