Europe will finally experience the tropics this week. Watch the animation from the GFS model – Živě.cz

This spring the temperature in the Czech Republic is far below average, so many people these days are accustomed to the mercury attack of the thermometer. Almost all the weather forecasts for this week promise that the steam will actually come. Are you expecting them or are you more threatening.

A popular Facebook weather profile is also waiting for them Hurricane RhodesNo Posted a video with temperature animation June 13 to 23 in Europe and North Africa. The video beautifully illustrates the alternating temperatures during the day and night and their gradual development.



Temperature in the shade in the park in Brno’s yard near the teacher’s house. It was cool here this spring

See the tropics in Windy and Ventoski

The animation uses an American temperature model GFS (Global Forecasting System), you will find other services with multi-day sample forecast.



According to the Windy and ECMWF model next Saturday, it predicts even bigger steam



Next Saturday, according to Ventuska, according to the GFS model, there will be little rest on the ground.

It is worth noting both successful Czech meteorites Wind a Wenduski Internationally, you can see how the coming tropics connect the entire surrounding system from Europe to the Atlantic. Both apps now offer a comprehensive global forecast (not only) from the GFS model until next Wednesday

The tropics promise others

Temperatures above 30 degrees are forecast for the weekend, essentially for all weather services and applications received from them. So MSN for Windows 10 should buy sunscreen according to the weather, according to the forecast of Google, and finally according to the domestic authority of the Czech Hydrometeorological Office.



Microsoft promises to use the weekend tropics MSN Weather, Google its Search engines And within a week they are gradually starting and modeling the domestic allotment in use CHMI +