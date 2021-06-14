Beats Studio Butts launches at 149 Euros with your summer cover

American brand Beats released Beats Studio Butts. The company’s new wireless headphones sold for 149 euros. They offer quality design compatible with both iOS and Android.

In recent years, an American company specializing in audio products has been offering versions of wireless headphones. The latest models in the genre are Beats Studio Butts. They are available for 149 and will be available on the Beats website and various e-commerce sites this summer. MeilleurMobile helps design and discover the services that headphones provide.

Beats Studio Butts 24 hours battery life is completely wireless

The new audio product from the American brand is offered as completely wireless headphones. They provide tactile ergonomics with buttons placed on each side. Studio Butts is offered very lightly with a total weight of 5 grams. As for the construction, the ergonomics are designed to fit without disturbing your ears. One of the advantages of these headphones is that, as before, they are compatible with both iOS and Android. In short, they are flexible enough to adapt to any situation.

As always with Dr. DRE brand beats, the sound is very good. Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, summarizes the performance as follows: “Everything has been carefully researched, analyzed and selected to design such a small product, to improve the sound quality, comfort and resistance. To date, Beats Studio Butts are the smallest and most sophisticated headphones we have ever designed, but they still deliver all the promises of the Beats product by delivering the fastest sound experience in a beautiful design. ” In terms of battery life, headphones give you a total of 24 hours of battery life.

As a reminder, the wireless headphones will be available for 149 and you will be notified of the official availability date later.

