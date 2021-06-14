Home Entertainment Austin newspaper refuses to publish a clear explanation after the shooting of 14 victims. Guess why !!! – Perfect scoop

Austin newspaper refuses to publish a clear explanation after the shooting of 14 victims. Guess why !!! – Perfect scoop

Jun 14, 2021 0 Comments
Le journal d’Austin REFUSE de publier une description SUSPECT après un TIR de 14 victimes. Devine pourquoi!!! – Le bon scoop

You Know Why. You know why the American politician from Austin refused to warn local citizens that their lives might be in danger from a shooting that ran after 14 people were injured.

You know why they refused, and if the explanation is a little different why they don’t want to.

Freelance journalist Andy Enko has a story, as he often says.

Editor’s note: Police released only a vague description of the alleged shooting on Saturday morning. Austin American-Statesman did not include this explanation because it is too vague to help identify the shooter at this time, and such a release could undermine uniform consistency. We will update our reports if more detailed information is released.

“The only ones that are harmful.” Incredible. Lips hate the truth.

You all. Stephen F. Austin (rest in peace) would not admit this. This is not Texan. Austin has been occupied by vulgar Yankees and foreigners, liberal invaders from the north and left coasts.

We need another wall. On this border.

Note: The number of people injured in the shooting has been updated to 14 after Andy Enco’s tweet.

Not all messages on the site express the view of the site, but we spread this message automatically and translate it using the programming technology on the site, but not from a human author.

READ  Boss Bamboy: Oh yes that's it! Pantomimes are set to return to the vent end in time for this Christmas

You May Also Like

Airbus A330 d

Air France announces major changes to US routes.

In Invalidis, a new wild party is dispersed by the police - Liberation

In Invalidis, a new wild party is dispersed by the police – Liberation

Police intervene after another big youth party in Les Invalitz, Paris

Police intervene after another big youth party in Les Invalitz, Paris

This joke of the Queen that made the leaders of the G7 so happy

This joke of the Queen that made the leaders of the G7 so happy

Route de nuit - Nomadland ou le côté obscur du road trip américain

Night Road – The Dark Side of Nomadland or American Road Travel

Cannes: Nine films complete the official selection-narrator statement

Cannes: Nine films complete the official selection-narrator statement

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *