Atomic Energy Increases Number of Nuclear Weapons in Warning: Politics: World: Lenta.ru

Jun 14, 2021 0 Comments
Nuclear powers, although reduced overall in the number of nuclear weapons, used more such weapons as part of their operational forces by 2020. about this It says In a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

At the beginning of 2021, the nine nuclear-armed countries of Russia, the United States, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea had 13,080 nuclear weapons, and by 2020 their total weapons were estimated at 13,400 units. However, from 2020 to 2021, the number of warships increased from 3,720 to 3,825 in combination with their operational units.

Russia and the United States each added about 50 warships to their operations throughout the year. At the same time, Russia has increased its nuclear arsenal by about 180 warships, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

June 13 KnownNATO nations plan to drop sending ground-based nuclear missiles to Europe. The report is in a draft statement, which will be released following the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. At a meeting in Geneva on June 16, the Security News reported that abandoning the use of nuclear missiles was seen as a way to reduce tensions with Russia and a starting point for a dialogue on arms control.

Russia in 2020 Returned In the top five countries with the highest military spending. Analysts at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (CIPRI) estimate that Russia ranks fourth with $ 65.1 billion (3.9 percent of GDP). The growth was 4.5 percent. The leaders in the valuation are the United States ($ 732 billion), China ($ 261 billion) and India ($ 71.1 billion).

