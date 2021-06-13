Police intervene after another big youth party in Les Invalitz, Paris

The Esplanade des Invalitz, in Paris, was once again the scene of an advanced party. For the second evening in a row, police intervened an hour before the curfew order on Saturday evening, June 12, to disperse hundreds of young spectators who had gathered there, according to a journalist with Agency France-Press (AFP).

Police, intervened “Non-compliance with health regulations”, Were “The target of the projectile”, Police headquarters said on Twitter. According to pictures posted on social media, a private car was surrounded and desecrated by a crowd of young people. The police headquarters announced on Twitter that three people had been arrested around 11pm.

By the time the curfew order began, only small clusters of youths were in place, and they were gradually evacuated, surrounded by Esplanade police trucks.

Violet, 16, said she and her friends arrived for a new “Project X” evening from Hots-de-Sean (nicknamed the 2012 American Party-centric American film), which was attended by more than 1,000 young people. “I came because last year it wasn’t bad, it’s changing festivals [samedi] In the evening, it really ended ”, She lamented, she promised“Police have already begun to intervene by 9:30 p.m.”.

Inspired by the news published on social networks, Cedric, 17, came with many friends of XVe District to feast with music, “Most Rap” : “We had bachelorette this year. We need to get some rest.”, He pleaded, while at the same time denigrating the truth “Full projectile jet “police” ».

Curfew order was high in many neighborhoods

By Friday evening, 1,500 to 2,000 young people had already gathered on Invalitis’ largest lawn after “Project X” was announced on the evening networks. The police intervened at around 11pm and had already been the target of missiles, said the police source. No arrests or injuries were reported Friday evening.

In the capital, there were only young people who disobeyed the curfew order on Saturday evening: from Concord to Borde de la Chapel, via the Grand Boulevards, the city was still packed at 11:30 p.m. Generations, sometimes with a bottle in hand, and the bar terraces remained open.