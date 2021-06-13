Mark and Michael get approval for chic ‘grandma’s apartment’ – bigger than average London apartment

Mark Wright and Michael Keegan have approved plans for a designer grandma apartment in their new mansion.

The trendy connection will feature an en-suite bedroom with an enclosure, kitchen, dining and seating area.

Mark and Michael have been given permission to build a 'grandmother's apartment'

It will be 56 square meters, which is bigger than that Average London apartment.

But a report from the Epping Forest District Council planning officer says Mark and Michael will never be able to expand their garden again.

He says: “To add, the overall impact of alternative housing (approximately 30% increase over the original building) and in this case this proposal is acceptable, however, the PLA considers it n more potential for future extensions / overall damage to the main house and the green belt Addition for connection.

In May last year, they withdrew plans to build an outdoor home, especially for the “care” of his parents, Mark Snr and Caroline.

The extension is larger than the average London residence

The star works hard at home with her dad

It is not clear why they withdrew the original request, but submitted another this month.

In May, MP. In the application letter from Architects LLP, the company wrote: “We have attached our planning request for the removal of the existing permanent building and the installation of a one-bedroom connection to the new home.

“Connection is for the use of our customers’ relatives and they should be in close contact with our customers.

Mark made a plan before and after the house

“Attached living room and dining room with a bedroom, a bathroom, a TV room and an open-plan kitchen, a window and doors provide a beautiful view of the countryside.”

The couple are currently building a large mansion with five bedrooms, demolished with a $ 1.3 million farmhouse, a bar, gym, children’s playroom and outdoor pool in Ongar, Essex.