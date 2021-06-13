‘Giant Blinking’ star discovered at Galaxy Dubbed VVV-VIT-08

Washington, June 13: Over 25,000 light-years, astronomers have discovered a large ‘glowing’ star toward the center of the Milky Way.

An international astronomer observed the star VVV-VIT-08, whose brightness was reduced by 30 factors and it almost disappeared from the sky. Many stars change in brightness because they beat in a binary system or are eclipsed by another star, and it is exceptionally rare for a star to faint and brighten again within several months. VVV-VIT-08, the giant glowing star, was discovered by astronomers near the Milky Way.

Researchers believe that VVV-VIT-08 may belong to a new type of ‘glowing giant’ binary star system, where a large star – 100 times larger than the Sun – still eclipses every few decades. Missing orbital accessory. Comrade, which may be another star or planet, is surrounded by an opaque disk that contains the giant star so that it disappears and reappears in the sky. The study is published in the monthly issues of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The discovery was led by Dr. Lee Smith of the Cambridge Astronomical Institute, who worked with scientists at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Hertfordshire, the University of Warsaw in Poland, and the University of Chile.

“It is amazing that we have observed a dark, large and elongated object pass between us and a distant star, and we can only guess what it looks like,” said Dr. Sergei Kobosov, an associate professor at the University of Edinburgh.

Because the star is located in the densest part of the Milky Way, researchers have speculated that some unknown dark object may have accidentally moved in front of the giant star. Simulations, however, showed that in this situation there must be plenty of dark bodies floating around the galaxy.

Another star system of this type has long been known. The giant star Epsilon RK is partially eclipsed by a large disk of dust every 27 years, but only about 50% fades. The second example, TYC 2505-672-1, was invented a few years ago and holds the current record for the longest orbital period of 69 years – the eclipse binary star system – 69 years – VVV-VIT-08 is currently a record competitor.

With the exception of VVV-VIT-08, a team from the UK has identified two of these strange giant stars, suggesting that astronomers may be considering a new class of ‘glowing giant’ stars.

Using the British-built VISTA telescope in Chile, VVDA-VID-08 was discovered in the Via Lactia Survey (VVV), operated by the Southern European Laboratory, which is observing nearly a billion stars in the infrared region of the spectrum A decade to look for examples with different brightness.

Professor Philip Lucas, co-chair of the project at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “Sometimes we find variable stars that do not fit in any of the established genres, and they say ‘what-is-it?’ Or we call them ‘VIT’ objects. We really do not know how these glowing giants came to be. It’s exciting to see such discoveries from VVV after years of planning and data collection. “

Although VVV-VIT-08 was detected using VVV data, the star’s blur was also detected by the Optical Gravity Lensing Test (OGL), a long-term surveillance campaign conducted by the University of Warsaw. OGLE is often observed, but close to the visible part of the spectrum. These frequent observations were important for modeling VVV-VIT-08, and showed that the giant star was equally dim in visible and infrared light.

This type of star system with giant stars and large opaque disks now seems to have half a dozen energies. “Of course there are a lot more, but now the challenge lies in figuring out what the hidden guys are, and how they were surrounded by disks even though they have been circling so far from the giant star,” Smith said. “In doing so, we can learn something new about how these types of systems are formed.”

(This is an unread and automatically generated story from the Syndicate News Feed, and recent employees should not modify or edit the content structure