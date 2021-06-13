Defender Eric Gelinas has signed a contract with Hurricane Carolina after playing in Europe for the past three seasons.

Raquel BK, who formed in the Swedish elite league where he previously played, has confirmed the news of his exit to the National Hockey League. According to the Express.com site, which did not release details of the deal, Carolina is targeted for wearing the Rocket de Laval uniform in 2017-2018.

“I am very happy to have worked so hard on this opportunity,” Quebec said in a statement.

“Eric has been a big part of our success here for the last two and a half seasons, and he has shown that he is one of the best defenders in the Swedish league. It’s hard to change his leadership, his personality and his tough checks, but we wish him the best of luck,” said Regal P.K. General Manager Chris Abbott said.

Colinas scored eight goals and 26 assists for 34 points in 46 games in 2020-2021. He added seven points from 14 playoffs, leading his team to the Swedish Tour final.

Before moving to the Old Continent, he played a total of 189 national league games with the New Jersey Devils and the Colorado Avalanche. In the Montreal Canadians School Club uniform, he amassed 26 points on 64 trips.