Air France announces major changes to US routes.

By reopening the French border, Air France is expanding its capabilities in between USA and France USA.



Air France Airbus A330-300 in Chicago O’Hare: Photography, Economy Class and more

Air France will serve Paris-Charles de Gaulle in the summer of 2021 from 12 US cities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

The planned activities are as follows:

New York-JFK: Three daily flights on a Boeing 777-300ER

Los Angeles: Two daily flights of Boeing 777-300ER

Boston: Daily service on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Miami: Daily service by Airbus A350-900

San Francisco: Daily service on a Boeing 777-300ER

Washington DC-IAD: Daily service on a Boeing 777-300ER

Atlanta: Twelve Airbus A350-900 flights weekly

Chicago: Five weekly Boeing 777-300ER flights

Detroit: Five weekly Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flights

Houston: Five weekly Boeing 777-300ER flights

Denver (new): Three weekly flights on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from July 2

Minneapolis: Three-week Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft

Air France also provides a service from Los Angeles to French Polynesia. Services will be done in conjunction with your Atlantic partner Delta Airlines. New routes include those planned Denver Path announced before restrictions are removed.

As usual, Air France will be able to provide connectivity with other parts of Europe to its headquarters in Paris, Charles de Gaulle.

Check before you travel

Although France may be open to American visitors, there may be isolated restrictions or entry requirements in other parts of Europe. Air France provides a tool to assist you with entry procedures and the documents required to enter airfrance.traveldoc.aero.

Additionally, for those in need of a COVID-19 test, SkyDeam has a platform that will guide you to testing centers as needed https://skyteam.trustassure.app/

Air France currently offers fully convertible tickets for all bookings until December 21, 2021. If you no longer wish to travel you can change your booking for free or get a refundable loan voucher. If the flight is canceled, the customer may choose to postpone their trip, request a full refund of the ticket, or receive a credit voucher, which will be refunded if not used.

In reverse commas

Said Stephen Ormond, vice president and CEO of the United States

“Americans are eager to restart their leisure journey and are excited about reopening France. Air France is pleased to offer the opportunity to benefit from our commitment to exceptional service and the health and safety of everyone on board.”

Welcome Economy Class and above – Your simple guide to network news, honest reviews, in-depth coverage, unique research and humor and madness.

Follow me on Twitter Economy For the latest updates! You can follow me Instagram Even!

Also remember that we are a part of it The Boarding area The community brings you the latest news about frequent travelers from around the world.

A statement