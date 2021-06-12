The wonderful story of a fisherman who ‘swallowed’ and escaped after being spit on by a whale – International

56-year-old lobster fisherman photographed at hospital after spending more than 30 seconds in the mouth of a humpback whale (Photo: Familia Packard)

One Fisherman Was in the United States A down Whale Humpback and returned water A few seconds later, while looking for lobster, it was Friday (11).

According to Michael Packard, when he was diving போகா Of the Sea Giants off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Oh pnico Lasted 30 to 40 seconds. After that, the animal spat out the packer that held only the knee.

Despite his wife’s request to change jobs, he says he has no plans to give up his 40 – year career on a peninsula in the Far East of Massachusetts.

Whales Humpback They are 15 meters long and weigh 36 tons.

According to the Global Fund for Nature, its global population is about 60,000 specimens.

Packard, 56, told the local Cape Cod Times that he and his team had arrived. Boat On Friday morning (11th) to Herring Cove Beach, when diving conditions were ideal, the water view was about 6 meters.

After jumping into the water with you Dive, Packard told local television station WBZ-TV that “it felt like a big blow, and then everything went dark.”

‘It tries to swallow me’

The fisherman thought he had been struck by a large white shark swimming in the area.

“Then I started to feel the pages, I realized I didn’t have teeth,” he said.

“That’s when I realized, ‘God, I’m in the mouth of a whale, it’s trying to get me. Swallow. That’s right, I’m going to die ‘.

Packard says he thought about his wife and two children, ages 12 and 15.

Scientists say it is very rare for a whale to swallow a human (Photo: Getty Images)

“Then, all of a sudden, he came upstairs … and started shaking his head.”

“She threw me in the air, I fell into the water. I was free, I floated there. I could not believe it … I’m here to tell you today.”

His crew, desperately searching for water for bubbles from Packard’s oxygen respirator, dragged him back to the boat.

The Brainstown Fire Department confirmed to CBS News that it responded to a call at 8:15 a.m. local time to help an injured lobster fisherman on a Brainstown beach.

Error?

Humpback whales feed by opening their mouths wide to swallow as many prey as possible, usually fish or grill.

So some marine scientists believe that what happened to Packard was completely coincidental. An expert told the Cape Cod Times that it was a very rare – or unheard of episode – a whale to swallow a human.

