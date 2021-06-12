Home Top News Tables of Halle and London matches

Jun 12, 2021 0 Comments
After Roland-Garros, the best players on the circuit will start their grass season next week in Halle and London (Queens). Find a schedule of two matches.

Even Daniel Medvedev (n ° 1), Stefanos Chitsibas (n ° 2), Alexander Sverrev (n ° 3) or Andrei Rublev (n ° 4) meet in the hall and begin their season on the grass. The Greeks, who are expected to play in the Parisian Grand Slam final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday at the Philippine-Chatterjee court, will get some rest as they try to secure the No. 1 seed after their good fortnight at Roland Garros. Roger Federer (No. 5) will be one of the highlights of the match. A week after retiring from Roland-Carros, Swiss legend is eager to start his season on the grass in a good way, especially in a match where he feels at home for winning ten titles. The four French delegates are Monfils (n ° 8), Yugo Humbert, Gilles Simon and Corinthian Mauded.

Hall (Germany, ATP 500, Bull, 45 1,455,925)
Title Holder (2019): Roger Federer (SUI)

1st round
Medvedev (RUS, n ° 1) – strahp (ALL)
Phosphicil (CAN) – Q.
Agar-Aliasim (CAN) – Hurgas (POL)
Q – Federer (SUI, n ° 5)

A.Zverev (ALL, n ° 3) – Koyber (ALL)
Humbert Airport (FRA) – Query (USA)
Q – Nishigori (JAP)
Corda (USA) – Batista Agut (ESP, n ° 6)

Coffin (BEL, n ° 7) – Outdated (FRA)
Rodionov (AUT) – Goalschreiber (ALL, WC)
Thompson (AUS) – Alt Mayer (ALL, WC)
Kachanov (RUS) – Rublev (RUS, n ° 4)

Monfils (FRA, WC, n ° 8) – Harris (AFS)
Bella (ARG) – Q.
K – Simon (FRA)
Q – citcipas (GRE, WC, n ° 2)

Like Roger Federer in the Hall, Feliciano Lopez has a title to defend at the Queens. Spinard, ranked 62nd in the world and a ground specialist, has won two of the last three editions of the London Tournament. Key earnings are to be reported in this ATP 500. Denis Shapovalov (N ° 2), who was captured at Roland-Carros, and former World No. 1 Andy Murray are named here five times (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016), who did not play in the tournament after the Rotterdam tournament in March. In the first round Britain won the Benoit pyre. Two French people, Adrian Mannarino and Jeremy Chardy, are involved in this painting. They will face Liam Brady and Alexander Public, respectively.

London (UK, ATP 500, Bull, 1,427,455)
Title Holder (2019): Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

1st round
Berettini (IDA, N1) – Travaglia (IDA)
Couple (FRA) – Murray (GPR, WC)
Brady (GPR, WC) – Mannarino Airport (FRA)
Poprin (AUS) – Evans (GPR, n ° 6)

D Minor (AUS, n ° 4) – DJ (SER)
Opelka (USA) – Millman (AUS)
Silic (CRO) – Q.
Le (DPE, PR) – Focnini (IDA, N8)

Karatsev (RUS, n ° 5) – Q.
Nori (GPR) – Ramos-Vinolus (ESP)
Public (KAZ) – Charty (FRA)
Dropper (GPR, WC) – Sinner (IDA, N3)

Soneko (ITA, n ° 7) – Q.
Bedin (GPR) – Diafo (USA)
Lopez (ESP) – Krajinovic (SER)
Q – sapovalov (CAN, n ° 2)

