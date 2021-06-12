“London Design District”: A business paradise

Restoring the glamor of the capital of London was at the heart of Sadiq Khan’s concerns. So, this summer London will become a scene of new infrastructure aimed at boosting new projects.

London Design District North Greenwich Pipeline promises to be a full-fledged space for creative industries in just over a minute. Icing on the cake, the first building has opened its doors!

Design District

Entrepreneurship at the heart of worries

With its future 16 buildings, The London Design District Wants to be the land of entrepreneurs. Companies will have the option of renting an office, a site or an entire building for just $ 5 per m2 for the first 12 months. Residents will have workshops, catering rooms, rooms with test kitchens, studios and even a basketball court on the roof.

Designed by creators for creators

8 Emeritus architects collaborated on an innovative construction that will accommodate a wide range of companies. Complete facilities, flexible leases, this project provides an environment conducive to creativity. But instead of relying only on their vast space, special events are intended to fill the most innovative minds. Local Google needs better attention!