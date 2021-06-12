Greece: The Sky Express arrives in France and departs for London









After announcing a project with three French locations, Paris, Leon And Nantes, And a Belgium – Brussels, Airline Sky Express Will launch a new link in August Athens And London,

From June 5, 2021, the Greek company will offer a rotation between its site every Saturday Athens-Eleptherios Venezellos And airport Paris-CDG, Powered by an Airbus A320 Neo that can accommodate 186 passengers. Arrive at 2:00 pm and depart at 12:00 noon, returning flights depart at 3:10 pm and land at 7:10 pm. It will compete with Air France and Aegean Airlines in this line, and the lowest fare Transcevia on departure from Orly.

On the same Saturday, June 5, Sky Express will be seen flying to two French destinations with a triangular route: Departure Lyon-Saint Xbury Arrive at 7.15am and 8.55am and then proceed Nandus-Atlantic Arrive at 9.40am and 10.50am. The flight returning directly to Athens will return from France at 11:35 a.m. and land at Nantes at 3:55 p.m. The airline will face Aegean, Transcevia and Volotia towards Lyon, while Nantes will compete with Aegean and Transcevia.

Flights between Athens Brussels-Zaventem It has already started, arriving at 2:20 pm every day except Saturday at 12:00 noon, flights departing from Belgium will return at 3:10 pm and land at 7:10 pm. Sky Express will compete between the two capitals, Aegean, Brussels Airlines and TUI Fly Belgium (and Ryanair from Charleroi).

On the other hand, it is necessary to wait until August 1 to see the Greek company fly London Heathrow, Departing from Athens at 11:10 a.m. every day except Saturdays, arriving at 1:05 p.m., returning from the UK at 2:00 p.m. and landing at 7:30 p.m. This line is already offered in normal times without Aegean Airlines (from Heathrow and Gatwick), British Airways (from Heathrow), EasyJet (from Gatwick,), Ryanair (from Stansted and Luton), and Wis Air (from Gatwick and Luton). Forget about next year’s Jet 2.

Internationally, Sky Express has already launched flights to Larnaca, Cyprus, and will fly to Dortmund and Hamburg in the coming days; The rest of its network is domestic, with more than 30 cities served by its ten ADR 42-500 and 72-500 ships.

Sky Express has received From November Five of the six A320neos ordered In mid-October (Four on Airbus, one new direct customer, and two leased from Aviation Capital Group). From 2019, there are Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Marketing agreement With Sky Express, allowing to strengthen cooperation between Paris, Amsterdam and the Greek islands; It also has interline agreements with MEA and Qatar Airways.

