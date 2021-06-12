Home Sports End of the season for a clipper!

End of the season for a clipper!

Jun 12, 2021 0 Comments
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George et Marcus Morris des Clippers

While the Clippers have already landed badly in the series against Jazz, there comes even more bad news to cover the film: the end of the season recorded by the Labor member. Of course, when you don’t like it …

Against the miraculous or almost heroic Maverick, the Clippers failed to get a second pass against the Jazz. Tyrone Louis’ men, who lost the first 2 matches of the series, also lost to Serge Ibacca for good. The former rapper, who has been suffering from back pain for weeks, went to the pool table and finished his season:

Clippers announce that Serge Ibacca has undergone surgery, ending his season.

Not 100%, Ibacca 2 can only play in small games during these playoffs. Nevertheless, it was an interesting option due to its versatility and its physique in terms of recovering to face Jazz Rocket. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

With his team leading 2-0 and 30-10 in Game 3, it was without their lucky insides that he predicted Clips would qualify against the Maws. Kavi Leonard So his team will try to change the course. As a reminder, no team in the history of the NBA has changed 2 series by leading 0-2 in the same playoffs.

Serge Ipaca, this is a screen for this season. A hard blow to the already rough clippers, who have to climb a mountain to get out of it again …

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

