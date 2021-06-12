Aurora borealis: US scientists test policy on aurora borealis in lab for first time – BBC News

June 11 2021

Image source,Getty Images Picture with text, Unpredictable northern lights

Northern lights (aurora borealis or northern lights) can be one of the most magical and beautiful scenes of nature. It is beautiful and colorful, unpredictable, like a huge colored silk on the horizon, attracting unlimited reconsideration and nostalgia.

Many tourists travel to countries close to the Arctic, such as Northern Europe, Iceland, Finland, Norway and other places, to see this magnificent sight.

There are also folk myths that those who can see the northern lights are lucky, because the appearance of the aurora must meet certain conditions.

But scientists have not been able to prove how light waves form in the sky.

Researchers at the University of Iowa in the United States have now discovered that northern lights are produced by powerful electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms. Furthermore, they demonstrated the principle of aurora production in the laboratory.

How to show the principle of Aurora production?

Image source,Getty Images Picture with text, Aurora production requires a specific environment.

Electromagnetic waves (also known as Alvin waves) accelerate the movement of electrons toward the Earth, causing particles to appear in the form of light, which is the northern light we see.

Alvin, a professor of physics and astronomy at Iowa House University, explained that a small fraction of electrons driven by an electromagnetic field are “accelerated by vibration”, like surfers chasing waves in a browsing motion. This is constant acceleration.

How are northern lights made?

Image source,Getty Images Picture with text, Northern Europe is the best place to see Northern Lights.

Simply put, northern lights are the result of the interaction of the solar wind (charged particles escaping from the sun) with the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

In general, the aurora often appears at latitudes close to the Earth’s magnetic poles. Aurora has three conditions: atmospheric, magnetic field and high energy charged particles.

Modern physics describes the principle of the auroral generation as follows: The aurora on Earth is a luminous phenomenon caused by high-energy particles charged from the magnetic field and led by the solar wind into the Earth’s atmosphere by the Earth’s magnetic field and colliding with atoms in the upper atmosphere.

Scientists were able to confirm this finding by recreating this natural phenomenon in a large plasma device laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

They used a 20-meter-long chamber to reflect the Earth’s magnetic field.

They used a specially designed antenna, and then began to wave the Alvin waves into the machine, a rubber hose shaking up and down to pour water into the garden, and House saw the waves move through the hose, he explained.

Although the experiment failed to reproduce colored light, House said they found from calculations that they could prove that “the electrons in the Alvin wave can accelerate into the electrons that make up the aurora”.

Space helps predict weather

Image source,Getty Images Picture with text, Alaska and Canada are also good choices for caring for Aroska.

Scientists in the United States said they were happy to hear the news.

Cohen of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said he was very excited about this. He said it is very rare to see laboratory tests to verify theories or models in the space environment.

He added that this will help people better understand space weather conditions.