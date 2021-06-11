Home Top News Top 10 Australian Universities in the World

Top 10 Australian Universities in the World

Jun 11, 2021
By Benjamin Voland | On 06/10/2021 at 11:55 am | Updated on 06/11/2021 at 08:58

Each year, the QS World University Rankings establishes the top 100 universities in the world. 5 out of the top 50 are Australians!

QS World University Rankings Gave its verdict: 5 Australian companies in the top 50 universities in the world. The best of them, theAustralian National University Located at Canberra And scored 84 points, placing himself 28th. Next are the universities Melbourne, Ranked 37th in the world, 81.4 points and Sydney Trailing by 80.4 points.

The New South Wales It should not be higher than its 43rd place and 77.7 points Queensland, Whose university is Brisbane, Ranked 47th and in the top 50 with 76.6 points.

In other high universities, the Monash University In Melbourne Was 59th with 72.2 pointsUniversity of Western Australia basically Perth Ranked 94th with 62.5 points. TheAustralia So it can be proud of having less than 7 universities in the top 100 in the world, thus putting itself behind United States With 27 companies including 5 in the top 10 places UK And its 17 Grand Echoes, 4 of which are in the top 10.

Australia, Studios

In total, 10 universities in the country are recognized as the best in the world. In addition to the above, the other four are in the 93rd to 193rd positions, thus ranking in the top 200 of the top 200 schools in the world. Each ranking was established Symonds Watercolors, Calculated using six measures: school academic reputation (40% in quality), employer reputation (10%), teacher-student ratio (20%), teacher citations (20%), ratio of international professors (5%), and international student ratio (5%).

