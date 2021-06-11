“Jenshin” and “Alpha” are recommended. Winners of the Apple Design Awards 2021 announced! | Kismodo Japan

Sunder Weather Forecast, I’m interested …

Annually, the name application “Apple Choice”Apple Design Awards 2021Announced this year as well. Twelve games and apps and their respective developers were selected from a myriad of apps.

This year, the awards were presented in six categories: “Innovation,” “Visual and Graphics,” “Communication,” “Happiness and Fun,” “Addition,” and “Social Impact.” Let’s look back quickly.

Adding

Strong text-to-speech application that supports more than 24 languagesThe voice is the dream reader, A mixed reality adventure game with a unique scene.HollowistaRecommended. Additions are appreciated for supporting people from different backgrounds.

Happiness and fun

Children’s Use “Alto’s Odyssey” Creator’s Use “Boke Boke Game Room“Soviet astronauts, for some reason, enter Earth instead of space with luxury and humor.”Little OrpheusRecommended. Guys, let’s go to the center of the earth!

Communication

In contrast to the beautiful UI, the man-hating Sunder artificial intelligence tells us paradoxically about the weather.CARROT Weather, A contact game application similar to the bird version of “Seaman”The bird aloneRecommended. Communication with AI is becoming more common these days.

Social impact

Visually impaired people are paired with volunteers around the world to identify things with the camera.Be my eyesRecommended. More than 300,000 visually impaired people and more than 4.5 million volunteers are participating.

Another recommended game application “AlphaCreated by ustwo games called “Monument Valley”, we clean up the trash when we go to the Mediterranean islands. A work that integrates environmental issues into an impressive scenario.

Views and graphics

Sleep application “Lona“, And Open World Games”The original GodIn both cases, the similarity of the theme enhances the user experience, so it is not surprising that the visual rating is high even though the types are different.

Image: Apple, Myhoyo Limited

Kenshin has been rated “breaking new ground in scenes of mobile games”, but I feel that way when I play solid. The effects, the shadows, the characters, everything is so beautiful …

Novelty

「நாதசதானாThis is interesting. It is an application that supports Indian vocal music, and Artificial Intelligence and Core ML create real-time accompaniment to the singing voice. OK.

Finally, I brought the familiar PC game to mobile.League of Legends: Wild LiftRecommended. Moba is initially said to be a type that is difficult to participate in, but there is a lot of support around it. If you are interested in lol world, you can start here.

So far, we have introduced 12 apps selected for the Apple Design Awards 2021. “Jenshin” has started a big event and has been picked up in the App Store. Accelerates mobile exposure.