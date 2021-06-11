Evo Morales | Alberto Fernandez | Lula da Silva | Point Pedro Castillo | Sao Paulo Forum | Miguel Rodriguez McKay | Politics

The National Office of Electoral Processing (ONPE) It has not yet completed the voting of citizens in Peru and abroad, and the National Electoral Arbitration Council (JNE) is yet to decide on the challenged votes. Left-wing leaders, however, prefer Evo Morales, Lula da Silva Y Alberto Fernandez They want to give as president-elect Point Pedro Castillo, From Free Peru, V Keiko Fujimori, From Famous force, Creating an unstable climate.

“Involvement in the internal forum as visible actors of their countries is a clear intervention in internal affairs and when I refer to interference with state leaders, it came precisely from Argentina. This is an international illusion because no one can justify anything until JNE declares a winner based on the decision dictated by the ONPE. “, The internationalist told the newspaper Miguel Angel Rodriguez McKay.

According to the analyst, presenting a presidential candidate as a winner without any consideration of a constitutional system This is a pressure It will not contribute anything to the peace of an extraordinarily polarized country after a final decision amid challenges for minutes provided by Fursa Popular and Peru Libre.

Recall that the President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez congratulated Pedro Castillo on his invitation via his Twitter account “President-elect of Peru”. With this, The The Peruvian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest Precisely to the Argentine ambassador “The final results of the 2021 general election have not yet been announced by our country’s election officials. ”

I got in touch today EdPedroCastillo, Elected President of Peru. I expressed my desire that we should join the forces in support of Latin America. We are countries with deep twins. I celebrate that the beloved Peruvian people face the future with democracy and institutional determination. pic.twitter.com/vKaKpdBdik – Alberto Fernandez (Albertes) June 10, 2021

One of the most talked about foreign left-wing politicians in Peru is the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales, After congratulating Castillo on his “victory”, was encouraged to advise him not to trust the Organization of American States (OAS) or Louis Almacro, secretary general of the organization.

From my experience, I would recommend to Comrade Castillo not to trust OAS or Luis Almacro. The effect of the sovereignty of the great people must be respected by all institutions and the international community. – Evo Morales Ayma (vevoespueblo) June 10, 2021

“Evo Morales, by practicing their tricks, contributes to creating a destabilizing climate. This is the irresponsible act of a former head of state And it’s subject to the instability of the Peruvian domestic front, creating an expectation in Peruvian society that is not in the imaginary yoke, but a winner when it is not real.Rodriguez McKay said.

SAO PAULO Forum Priorities

According to the internationalist, it is behind the successful announcements of the foreign left Sao Paulo Forum, A continental organization formed by the Cuban dictator and Brazilian trade unionist Lula da Silva, leader of the Brazilian Workers’ Party.

“The Sao Paulo Forum appears to be the Chancellor of the Latin American Left Create these fake election victories that don’t exist Only an official result can indicate it. He is as accustomed to disrupting order as he was to Colombia, or has done so in Chile, and is used to exploiting these situations and running into the National Front, like the Peruvian thing, with uncertainty on the inside. And respecting the will of the people, they hope to achieve a task that they can never achieve democratically under pressure. “, He analyzed.

Recommended video