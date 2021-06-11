China’s national flag rover and lander are found on the dusty rocky surface of Mars

China landed the Tianwen-1 spacecraft by rover on the surface of Mars last month. Prior to that, the vehicle had been in orbit around Mars for about three months. China is the second country after the United States to send a spacecraft to the surface of Mars.

Beijing. China The National Space Administration (CNSA) released the photos on Friday Tuesday Dusty rocky surface of China and the Chinese national flag Chinese rover And Lander knows. The CNSA released four images of Mars with the top of the Jurong rover and footage of the rover before leaving its base. The CNSA said in a statement that it installed a remote camera 10 meters away from where it landed on the Jurong surface and then took several photos.

China is the second country after the United States to send a spacecraft to the surface of Mars. There are small Chinese flags on both the vehicle's orbit and the lander. Lander 2022 also features the theme of Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics symbols. The six-wheeled rover explores the site of Utopia Planesia. The rover is specifically looking for signs of water or ice on the surface of Mars. The Jurong is 1.85 meters (six feet) tall and smaller than America's diligent rover.

The Perseverance Rover is monitoring the planet with a small helicopter. NASA expects its rover to collect samples from the planet in July and return to Earth before 2031. China will send the first crew to its new space station next week as part of its ambitious space program. All three team members plan to stay at the Tianhe (Heavenly Harmony) station for about three months, which is longer than previous Chinese missions. During this time, these members will walk in space and perform construction, maintenance work, and scientific experiments.