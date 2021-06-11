Brief MLP: Todd Frasier in the Frontier League | Alejandro Kirk to bat again

Todd Frasier Dance La Frontier League
He will join the Sussex County miners this Friday.
Quebec Miguel Seinfugos has had a good season in the same league.
Sony Gray on the injured list
The Reds call the reliever Art Warren.
Alejandro Kirk to bat again
He participates in a fun game as a designated hitter.
Brad Peacock is set to launch in front of the Scouts this Friday
He underwent shoulder surgery last October.
No negotiations between Matt Barnes and the Red Sox
Pitcher says he is ready to start discussions on a contract extension this season.
Kyle Lewis could return to the game this season
Mariners manager Scott Service offers an update on his outfielder’s health.
Miguel Andujar turns heads at the Bronx
The successes he has had at home are great.