The young man who slapped Emmanuel Macron appeared before a judge

Damien D., who He told investigators he acted “without thinking.” When he slapped the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

This crime France Imprisonment for a maximum of three years and a fine of up to 45,000 euros (approximately 000 55,000)The court can take into account your clean criminal record and any grievances.

“He acted instinctively + without thinking + to express his displeasure.”The local prosecutor’s report said Wednesday.

Damien D., described by his friends as shy and charismatic. He explained to agents who sympathized with the anti-government movement of “yellow underwear” Although he did not belong to any party, he declared himself right-wing or far-right.

The long-haired young man, now unemployed, is interested in medieval history And martial arts and uttered an ancient monarchical slogan slapping the president Macron.

His friend Arthur C. was arrested Tuesday at the same time for recording the attack. But you will not be charged for this incident, According to the lawyer.

Macron underestimated the slap, Pointing out that this was an “isolated” incident, and wanted to continue the tour he had begun to “take the pulse” of the country a year after the outbreak and a year of presidential elections.

Leaders across the French political spectrum condemned the incident in an unusually unanimous manner., A few weeks before the regional elections and ten months before the presidential election, are seen by many as a sign of a tense political situation.

With the recent rise in celebrity ratings, polls suggest that the 43-year-old Macron will be his main rival for the second time with far-right leader Marine Le Pen.