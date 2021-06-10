Home Science Solar Eclipse 2021: The ring of fire will clear the planet

Solar Eclipse 2021: The ring of fire will clear the planet

Jun 10, 2021 0 Comments
Solar Eclipse 2021: The ring of fire will clear the planet
  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Reporter

Photo editor, Getty Images

On Thursday, most of the residents of the Northern Hemisphere will see a solar eclipse.

This time it will be an annual eclipse. When the moon partially closes the solar disk, it leaves its thin edge.

This phenomenon is best seen in the Arctic.

Many do not live there, but most of the world can see a part of the sun “bite” the moon.

You May Also Like

Archaeologists have unearthed evidence of cave bear hunting - photo

Archaeologists have unearthed evidence of cave bear hunting – photo

How can Jupiter be the largest moon from a short distance. NASA has released new images sent by the Juno spacecraft

How can Jupiter be the largest moon from a short distance. NASA has released new images sent by the Juno spacecraft

Científicos quieren enviar a la estrella más cercana una sonda que vuele 2.000 veces más rápido que las Voyager 1 y 2

Scientists want to send a probe to a nearby star that flies 2,000 times faster than Voyager 1 and 2

It is a 'resurrected' animal after freezing for 24,000 years in the Siberian tundra

It is a ‘resurrected’ animal after freezing for 24,000 years in the Siberian tundra

The Juno probe flies over the canyon to unravel its secrets

The Juno probe flies over the canyon to unravel its secrets

Glass shines in minutes and without chemicals with this unique tool that should never be found in our homes

Glass shines in minutes and without chemicals with this unique tool that should never be found in our homes

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *