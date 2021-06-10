Home Sports NFL Games in Germany?

Jun 10, 2021 0 Comments
The NFL, which indicated on Wednesday that it has begun a process of finding a partner for the project, is keen to host regular season games in Germany in the future.

Already, the Goodell Round has had reasonable success by hosting meetings in London. Now, the popularity of American football on German soil is clear: about 2.2 million people watched part of the most recent Super Bowl in February, according to NBC Sports.

In addition, the country was able to support various NFL European teams that were inactive from 1991 to 2007. Also, among the rivals of the former Montreal Machine of the American Football World League was Frankfurt’s Galaxy.

“The procedure to be followed is to explore venues that can deal with local partnerships, competitions and logistics issues,” said Brett Gosper, director of NFL operations in the United Kingdom and Europe. We are committed to finding partners who are capable of arousing the interest of the public and the sports community […] Help us to create an event with great impressions. Identifying a host city is the key step in organizing matches in front of our millions of German fans. ”

