Mike Malone is very angry with his team NBA

We expected a reaction from the Nuggets after losing the second half in Game 1, and unfortunately Nicola Joachim’s team players drowned in this second set. They were strained at the start of the match, could not compensate for their safety, and were taken into the water when they returned from the locker room with a gap of 31 points!

“If we play like that in Denver, this series will be very fast.”

“I saw a team that wanted to be there. It played with determination and urgency. Another didn’t want to be there.” Repentant Mike Malone. “I had the feeling that we had given up, something that you would never want to see, which is why we kicked the butt.”

Like the Suns and his players, the Denver coach heard of the “Suns in 4” launched by the public, which obviously hurts. But he understands Phoenix fans. “It’s an uncomfortable performance for me and up to the last player on the team. We bow our heads and leave here for good reason. Their spectators say ‘the suns do not go out!’ We call it a sweep.

Apparently, in the locker room, it made a noise … “Some things have been said. Things to say for yourself ” Will confirms Barton. When he returns to the field after a month and a half without a player, the Nuggets back winger is not unworthy of defeat, which is what annoys Malone.

“I was embarrassed to be a guy who gave everything on the pitch and didn’t play for seven weeks. I don’t think anyone else did.”