Mike Malone is very angry with his team NBA

Jun 10, 2021 0 Comments
We expected a reaction from the Nuggets after losing the second half in Game 1, and unfortunately Nicola Joachim’s team players drowned in this second set. They were strained at the start of the match, could not compensate for their safety, and were taken into the water when they returned from the locker room with a gap of 31 points!

“If we play like that in Denver, this series will be very fast.”

“I saw a team that wanted to be there. It played with determination and urgency. Another didn’t want to be there.” Repentant Mike Malone. “I had the feeling that we had given up, something that you would never want to see, which is why we kicked the butt.”

Like the Suns and his players, the Denver coach heard of the “Suns in 4” launched by the public, which obviously hurts. But he understands Phoenix fans. “It’s an uncomfortable performance for me and up to the last player on the team. We bow our heads and leave here for good reason. Their spectators say ‘the suns do not go out!’ We call it a sweep.

Apparently, in the locker room, it made a noise … “Some things have been said. Things to say for yourself ” Will confirms Barton. When he returns to the field after a month and a half without a player, the Nuggets back winger is not unworthy of defeat, which is what annoys Malone.

“I was embarrassed to be a guy who gave everything on the pitch and didn’t play for seven weeks. I don’t think anyone else did.”

Players M.J. At least Dirs 3pts L.F. Disable Def Up to B.D. PP Internal C.D. Ft Points
Nicola Jogic 72 34.6 56.6 38.8 86.8 2.8 8.0 10.8 8.3 3.1 1.3 0.7 2.7 26.4
Jamal Murray 48 35.5 47.7 40.8 86.9 0.8 3.3 4.0 4.8 2.2 1.3 0.3 2.0 21.2
Michael Porter, Jr.. 61 31.3 54.2 44.5 79.1 1.5 5.8 7.3 1.1 1.3 0.7 0.9 2.1 19.0
Will Barton 56 31.0 42.6 38.1 78.5 0.7 3.3 4.0 3.2 1.7 0.9 0.4 1.7 12.7
Monte Morris 47 25.4 48.1 38.1 79.5 0.2 1.8 2.0 3.2 0.7 0.7 0.3 1.0 10.2
Aaron Gordon 25 25.9 50.0 26.6 70.5 1.5 3.2 4.7 2.2 1.2 0.7 0.6 1.6 10.2
Gary Harris 19 30.6 44.2 32.0 73.3 0.7 1.8 2.5 1.7 0.7 0.9 0.2 1.9 9.7
Paul Millsap 56 20.8 47.6 34.3 72.4 1.4 3.3 4.7 1.8 0.9 0.9 0.6 2.0 9.0
Austin Rivers 15 26.9 41.8 37.5 70.6 0.2 2.1 2.3 2.6 0.9 1.2 0.1 2.1 8.7
Green by Jamich 58 19.3 46.3 39.9 80.7 1.5 3.3 4.8 0.9 0.9 0.4 0.4 2.5 8.1
PJ Dosier 50 21.8 41.7 31.5 63.6 0.7 2.9 3.6 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.4 1.7 7.7
Fosundo Compassso 65 21.9 38.1 35.2 87.9 0.3 1.7 2.1 3.6 1.1 1.2 0.2 2.0 6.1
Jawale McKee 13 13.5 47.8 0.0 66.7 1.8 3.5 5.3 0.5 1.2 0.2 1.1 3.2 5.5
Isaiah Hortenstein 30 9.1 51.2 0.0 61.1 1.3 1.5 2.8 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.7 2.0 3.5
Shahul Harrison 17 16.3 34.5 21.4 81.2 0.2 2.1 2.3 0.9 0.4 0.9 0.3 1.8 3.3
Zeke Nnaji 42 9.5 48.1 40.7 80.0 0.3 1.2 1.5 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.7 3.2
Marcus Howard 37 5.5 37.7 27.7 77.8 0.0 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.6 2.8
R.J. Hampton 25 9.3 41.7 27.8 75.0 0.4 1.6 2.0 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.9 2.6
As if 32 5.0 43.1 37.5 66.7 0.0 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.4 2.2
Vladko Concor 41 6.9 45.8 27.3 76.9 0.3 1.0 1.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 2.1
Gary Clark 2 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Greg Whitington 4 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

