Home Top News Google’s new Firmina submarine cable will connect North and South America

Google’s new Firmina submarine cable will connect North and South America

Jun 10, 2021 0 Comments
Le nouveau cable sous marin Firmina de Google reliera lAmerique du

What happened now? Google is developing a new submarine cable that will connect the east coast of the United States with branches in Los Toninas, Argentina, Priya Grande, Brazil and the Punta del Este in Uruguay. When completed, the Firmina cable will be the longest in the world, fully operational from a single power source at one end of the cable.

Pikash Kohli, vice president of global networks for Google Cloud, described the feature as “creating a backlash at a time when trusted connectivity is more important than ever”.

What is the secret to Firmina’s unique power supply record? No more juice. Cole said the cable will come with 20% more tension than previous cables.

Firmina has 12 pairs of threads that can safely transport traffic between North America and South America, giving users quick access to various Google products such as YouTube, Gmail and search. It is designed and manufactured by Subcom on campus in Newsington, NH, and the main installation is expected to take place in the summer of 2022. If all goes according to plan, the cable should be ready for service within the next month. 2023 ..

Google named the cable after Brazilian abolitionist and author Maria Firmina dos Reyes (1825 – 1917), who some consider to be the country’s first novelist. “Through this cable, we are pleased to draw attention to his work and the spirit of his predecessor,” Cole said.

Image credit Wismer France

  • South Korea: The Taste of Miracles: The Soul of the People

READ  Australia: A second mass vaccination center opens in NSW

You May Also Like

FT says London wants to exempt the city from future global corporate tax

FT says London wants to exempt the city from future global corporate tax

Rashford mural at a school in London / International / UK / SOFOOT.com

Rashford mural at a school in London / International / UK / SOFOOT.com

Amazing Women in the Cannabis Industry

Chili: inauguration de la plus grande centrale solaire thermique d

Launch of the largest solar thermal power plant in Latin America

Photo vaccination

Australia: A second mass vaccination center opens in NSW

Visitors to the Zonal Intermediate are completely stunned in front of Oliver Groutt's incredible apartment in London

Visitors to the Zonal Intermediate are completely stunned in front of Oliver Groutt’s incredible apartment in London

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *