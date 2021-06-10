What happened now? Google is developing a new submarine cable that will connect the east coast of the United States with branches in Los Toninas, Argentina, Priya Grande, Brazil and the Punta del Este in Uruguay. When completed, the Firmina cable will be the longest in the world, fully operational from a single power source at one end of the cable.

Pikash Kohli, vice president of global networks for Google Cloud, described the feature as “creating a backlash at a time when trusted connectivity is more important than ever”.

What is the secret to Firmina’s unique power supply record? No more juice. Cole said the cable will come with 20% more tension than previous cables.

Firmina has 12 pairs of threads that can safely transport traffic between North America and South America, giving users quick access to various Google products such as YouTube, Gmail and search. It is designed and manufactured by Subcom on campus in Newsington, NH, and the main installation is expected to take place in the summer of 2022. If all goes according to plan, the cable should be ready for service within the next month. 2023 ..

Google named the cable after Brazilian abolitionist and author Maria Firmina dos Reyes (1825 – 1917), who some consider to be the country’s first novelist. “Through this cable, we are pleased to draw attention to his work and the spirit of his predecessor,” Cole said.

