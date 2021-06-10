Home Science Archaeologists have unearthed evidence of cave bear hunting – photo

Jun 10, 2021 0 Comments
Archaeologists have unearthed the skull of a cave bear that lived about 35,000 years ago.

This is stated in the article, Published Bulletin in the journal Archeology, Anthropology and Ethnography.

The historical discovery was made in the Iman Cave in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

According to archaeologists, they discovered an artificial hole in the periosteum of the skull, which may have been caused by two people with a spear. This discovery is the first direct evidence that Paleolithic man hunted a small cave bear.

Iman Cave is a Paleolithic monument located in the southern Urals. At different times, numerous fragments of animal bones, stone, and bone products were found here, which archaeologists attributed to the Mousterian period.

Many fragments of the bones found belong to small cave bears that inhabited northern Eurasia in the late Pleistocene (250-10 thousand years ago). However, until now there is no clear evidence that humans were able to hunt small cave bears during the Paleolithic. Archaeologists often say that a person is afraid to engage in open warfare with such a dangerous animal and that only the carcasses of already dead bears can be butchered.

As previously announced by the “Apostrophe”, scientists Was able to resurrect An ancient animal that has been sleeping in permafrost for over 24 thousand years.

