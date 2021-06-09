Home Top News Visitors to the Zonal Intermediate are completely stunned in front of Oliver Groutt’s incredible apartment in London

Visitors to the Zonal Intermediate are completely stunned in front of Oliver Groutt’s incredible apartment in London

Jun 09, 2021 0 Comments
Visitors to the Zonal Intermediate are completely stunned in front of Oliver Groutt's incredible apartment in London

“Restricted Zone” Sunday, June 6, shows the daily lives of four French players on the French football team. Five days before the start of the euro (June 11-July 11), only 1.76 million people saw it, which is fair even if the audience is not actually there. “Restricted Zone” Special. However there was something to satisfy the curiosity with the funny scenes, while others were very sad and, above all, as close as possible to the world champion footballers, which was a rare moment. We never saw Blues captain Hugo Loris, defenders Bresnel Kimbe and Lucas Hernandez and striker Oliver Groot.

The strongest moments of this “forbidden zone” were the hopes of these 2018 world champions in their personal lives: when Hugo Loris, Lucas Hernandez departed overnight from his father when his mother died in April 2008, or Oliver Groot, his grandmother and his No time to watch a video call with brother (looks like him) due to busy schedule. Audiences of “Zonal Intermediate” were moved by these stories, which allowed them to get to know these players who had become stars for two years. And those who attended M6 Than TF1 See துச்சே 3 Or Yaw With Omar c Surely France2 They were also able to locate Oliver Groutt’s residence in London, and they fainted.

I have to say it was shelterOliver Groot Absolutely amazing. The second-highest scorer in the history of the French team with 44 goals, ahead of Thierry Henry (51 goals) and Michael Platini (41 goals), lives with his wife and children in a large apartment with a breathtaking view of the famous river. Forget the gray of London Thames. The decor, which, according to some observers, is slightly white, is as interesting as a copy of the World Cup sitting in his living room or in his personalized channel oil barrel. It is not known exactly how much this apartment measures in terms of m2, but the living room found in it “Restricted Zone” Suggests that there should be plenty of space to see the fun.

READ  Jordan Spieth eyes occupation Grand Slam ahead of PGA Championship

You May Also Like

Australia's largest dinosaur belongs to a new species

Australia’s largest dinosaur belongs to a new species

Évasion : balade à Londres au fil de la Tamise

Escape: London ride with the Thames – 20 hour newspaper

Photo vaccination

Australia: A second mass vaccination center opens in NSW

In London, hotel openings are booming before summer

In London, hotel openings are booming before summer

Photo Mungo Park

Australia: Mungo Park, the Milky Way Photographer of the Year

The largest dinosaur found in Australia has been identified as a new species

The largest dinosaur found in Australia has been identified as a new species

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *